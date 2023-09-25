63º
Join Insider

Health

Here’s how to get 4 free COVID tests delivered to your home

Every US household can order 4 free tests

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: COVID
COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison) (Patrick Sison, Patrick Sison)

The Biden administration is restarting a website that allows Americans to order up to four free COVID tests per household.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 25, every U.S. household can place an order to receive four free COVID rapid tests delivered to their home. The free tests can be ordered at COVID.gov/tests. The tests will be delivered for free by the United States Postal Service.

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration is providing $600 million to produce the new tests with the goal of preventing possible shortages during a rise in COVID cases that has typically come in colder months.

---> Read more: Biden administration announces $600M to produce COVID tests and will reopen website to order them

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter