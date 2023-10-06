How doctors work to make patients comfortable opening up

When it comes to our health, certain symptoms can be difficult to talk about -- even to your doctor.

DETROIT – When it comes to our health, certain symptoms can be difficult to talk about -- even to your doctor.

Read: Dying of embarrassment? Docs say patients shouldn’t be embarrassed to share symptoms

Many of us don’t want to bring up strange things we’ve noticed about our bodies or symptoms and sexual health can be difficult to discuss, but doctors have seen it all.

Dr. Lori Mausi, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, joined Christy McDonald to talk about how she helps patients feel more comfortable opening up.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Related: ‘Way more common than you’d think’: Doctor talks condition many women are embarrassed to bring up