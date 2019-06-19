Are you getting enough fiber?

Fiber is an important part of your diet, but most people are not getting enough of it according to a story by NBC 12 in Houston, Texas.

The Mayo clinic declares that fiber is good not only for your digestive health but it is also beneficial for maintaining healthy weight and lowers your risk of diabetes, heart disease and some types of cancer. It also helps in helping you live longer, lower your colesterol and helps control blood sugar levels.

The average person needs between 25-38 grams of fiber per day. For women, you need 25 grams a day if you're 50 or younger, if you're older than 50 you need 21 grams of fiber. For men you need 38 grams of fiber if you're 50 or younger, if you're older than 50 you need 30 grams of fiber per day.

In order to meet this fufillment you can add simple things to your diet. Whole grains, fruits, vegetable, beans, peas, nuts and seed are just a few things that will help boost your daily fiber intake. Some common foods you may eat can help as well. Raspberries has 8 grams of fiber, green peas has 9 grams of fiber, whole grain spaghetti has 6 grams of fiber and split peas has 16 grams of fiber.

For the whole list of high fiber foods click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.