Back-to-school health fair in Dearborn offers free physicals, immunizations

A back-to-school event in Dearborn on Friday is offering free physicals and immunizations.

ACCESS is hosting their annual Back to School Health Fair on Friday. Here's the info:

ACCESS' Child and Adolescent Health Center is offering FREE physicals and immunizations on a first come, first serve basis to all youth, ages 5-18. Bring all school physicals forms and immunization records with you.

FREE prizes, giveaways, arts & crafts will be provided in the parking lot of the ACCESS Maple Building. Food will be available.

When: Friday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 6450 Maple St, Dearborn, MI 48126

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.