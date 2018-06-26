Bicycle safety: Here's a list of bike helmet ratings

Below is a list of bicycle helmet ratings from Helmet Lab researchers at Virginia Tech.

Top performing helmets had MIPS in common. "MIPS" stands for Multi-Directional Impact System.

*Helmets are listed from best to worst within rating categories.

Best Available (5 STARS)

Bontrager Ballista MIPS

Garneau Raid MIPS

Bell Stratus MIPS

Specialized Chamonix MIPS

Very Good (4 STARS)

Scott ARX Plus MIPS

Bontrager Quantum MIPS

Specialized Prevail II

Smith Overtake

Giro Savant

Bell Draft MIPS

POC Octal

Giro Foray MIPS

Giro Synthe

Giro Sutton MIPS

Specialized Evade II

Garneau Le Tour II

Good (3 STARS)

Triple 8 Dual Certified MIPS

Bell Reflex

Bontrager Solstice

Bern Brentwood

Bell Division

Schwinn Thrasher

Giro Revel

Schwinn Flash

Kali City

Nutcase Street

Specialized Centro

Bontrager Electra

Adequate (2 STARS)

Lazer Genesis

Bern Watts

No helmets were rated Marginal (1 STAR) or Not Recommended (ZERO STARS).

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.