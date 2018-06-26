Health

Bicycle safety: Here's a list of bike helmet ratings

Below is a list of bicycle helmet ratings from Helmet Lab researchers at Virginia Tech. 

Top performing helmets had MIPS in common. "MIPS" stands for Multi-Directional Impact System. 

*Helmets are listed from best to worst within rating categories.

Best Available (5 STARS)

  • Bontrager Ballista MIPS
  • Garneau Raid MIPS
  • Bell Stratus MIPS
  • Specialized Chamonix MIPS

Very Good (4 STARS)

  • Scott ARX Plus MIPS
  • Bontrager Quantum MIPS
  • Specialized Prevail II
  • Smith Overtake
  • Giro Savant
  • Bell Draft MIPS
  • POC Octal
  • Giro Foray MIPS
  • Giro Synthe
  • Giro Sutton MIPS
  • Specialized Evade II
  • Garneau Le Tour II

Good (3 STARS)

  • Triple 8 Dual Certified MIPS
  • Bell Reflex
  • Bontrager Solstice
  • Bern Brentwood
  • Bell Division
  • Schwinn Thrasher
  • Giro Revel
  • Schwinn Flash
  • Kali City
  • Nutcase Street
  • Specialized Centro
  • Bontrager Electra

Adequate (2 STARS)

  • Lazer Genesis
  • Bern Watts

No helmets were rated Marginal (1 STAR) or Not Recommended (ZERO STARS).

