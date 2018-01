DETROIT - After six pacemakers, more than 60 radiation treatments, 14 months of chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant, 120 blood transfusions, a heart valve replacement and more, Kelly Gallagher is still standing.

More than 20 years ago, she was told she had less than a year to live, but she refused to accept that fate.

Hear more about her battle with cancer in Sandra Ali's story above.

