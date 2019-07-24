Check date before it's too late: Experts remind users to check sunscreen expiration date

With Michigan summer in full swing, experts are reminding you to check sunscreen expiration dates so you don't get sun burn, according to WMC.

The Mayo Clinic has some sunscreen suggestions for you:

If the sunscreen doesn't have an expiration date, write the date of purchase on the bottle.

Throw the bottle out three years after purchasing it.

Avoid exposing the bottle to intense heat or the direct sun.

Throw sunscreen away if its color or consistency change.

