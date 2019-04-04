CVS Pharmacy launches same-day prescription delivery nationwide

CVS Pharmacy has launched same-day prescription delivery at stores nationwide.

The service, delivered by Shipt, a leading same-day delivery marketplace, is available at 6,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.

"A year ago CVS Pharmacy redefined convenience for customers by introducing prescription delivery nationwide in order to extend the connection that our trusted, local pharmacists provide to their customers at our nearly 10,000 locations around the country," said Kevin Hourican, President of CVS Pharmacy. "Today we've taken another step forward by expanding same-day delivery nationwide and enhancing the experience with our On-Demand delivery service."

Through CVS Pharmacy's newest delivery offering, the majority of CVS Pharmacy stores across the country are able to offer same-day delivery of eligible prescriptions. When a medication has been filled and is ready for pickup, patients can opt to have their medications delivered within hours.

They simply have to select On-Demand prescription delivery service via the CVS Pharmacy app, through SMS text, or by calling their local CVS Pharmacy. The delivery service charge is $7.99 and the packages will be delivered by Shipt.

Along with eligible prescriptions, thousands of the most popular health and household items carried by CVS Pharmacy, including cold and flu remedies, allergy medications, pain relief, first aid, digestive health, vitamins, baby, personal and feminine care products, can be added to delivery orders.

Patients who don't need their medications as quickly, or who are looking for a lower cost delivery option, can select 1-2 day delivery which is available from CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. The fee for 1-2 day delivery is $4.99.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.