Detroit measles case confirmed in resident who returned from overseas

DETROIT - The Detroit Health Department announced Friday health officials have confirmed a case of measles in a Detroit resident who recently returned from overseas travel.

The person went to the Emergency Department at Children’s Hospital of Michigan (CHM), located at 3901 Beaubien, Detroit, MI 48201 on July 16, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The person also went to their physician’s office in Macomb County and everyone who was exposed at that location was directly notified, according to the health department.

Some patients or family members and visitors who were present in the Emergency Department at Children’s Hospital of Michigan on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. may have been exposed. They are instructed to call the Detroit Health Department Immunizations Clinic at 313-876-4667 to determine they are considered a measles risk and in need of additional treatment to lower the risk of contracting measles.

The Detroit Health Department also encourages residents to contact their primary care provider or one of the following clinics:

Detroit Health Department Immunizations Clinic (Located at the Samaritan Center)

5555 Conner Street, Detroit, MI 48213, 313-876-4667

Friday, July 20 – 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

Saturday, July 21 – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Macomb County Health Department

Friday, July 19, 2019 Open 11:30 am -4:30 pm at the following locations:

Mt. Clemens Health Center

43525 Elizabeth Road

Mt. Clemens, MI 48043

586- 469-5372

Southwest Health Center

27690 Van Dyke, Ste. B

Warren, MI 48093

586-465-8537

Open: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Monday, July 22, 2019

Open 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:

Mt. Clemens Health Center

43525 Elizabeth Road

Mt. Clemens, MI 48043

586-469-5372

Southeast Family Resource Center

25401 Harper Avenue

St. Clair Shores, MI 48081

586-466-6800

More from the Health Department:

Anyone who was in the ER department at Children’s Hospital on July 16 (12:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.) should receive post-exposure vaccine by Friday, July 19, 2019. Vaccination is recommended within 3 days of exposure, or Immune-globulin (Ig) (an injectable medication) within six days of exposure by Monday, July 22.

Measles is a highly infectious respiratory illness that is spread through coughing or sneezing by a contagious person. Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes that usually start 7 to 14 days after exposure and last for 3 to 5 days before the rash appears. The rash, starts on the face and progresses down the body, arms and legs, and lasts 4 to 7 days. Anyone who was at Children’s Hospital of Michigan should watch for symptoms of measles for 21 days through Aug. 6, 2019.

“We are encouraging anyone who was at the Emergency Room at Children’s Hospital on the afternoon of July 16 to make sure they have been vaccinated,” said Dr. Ruta Sharangpani, acting Medical Director of the Detroit Health Department. “In general, the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and others from this disease.”

Measles can be serious, leading to pneumonia, or inflammation of the brain. If symptoms develop, do not visit your doctor or emergency room unless you call ahead so they can take precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals.

Having 2 doses of Measles, Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccine is protective. If you are unsure whether you were vaccined against measles, talk to your doctor. Vaccine is also effective in preventing measles if given within 72 hours. In addition, Immune Globulin (Ig) treatment is effective within 6 days of exposure for high-risk individuals. These individuals include those who are unvaccinated or unsure about vaccination status, pregnant women and those who are immune-compromised (have a weakened immune system due to illness and diseases like HIV, malnutrition, and/or medications).

Talk to your preferred healthcare provider to determine if Immune Globulin is right for you and if it is available.

