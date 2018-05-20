Flip flops can really hurt your feet - here's how to wear them correctly

If you're a flip flop wearer, you probably already know they aren't the most supportive form of foot wear.

According to CPSC, 27,000 visits to the emergency room were flip flop related in 2016. Are you flipping serious?

Christina S. Long, D.P.M., a podiatrist and foot and ankle surgeon at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center recently told NewsWise that flip flops should not be your only foot wear.

“Wearing flip-flops is better than going barefoot because they do provide some protection for the bottoms of your feet, but that’s about it,” said Long. “Flip-flops don’t offer any arch or heel support, and you have to grip them with your toes to keep them on. Wearing them for too long or for the wrong activity can cause a lot of different problems.”

“Flip-flops are fine for short-term use, especially if they have at least some arch support and a cushioned sole,” Long said. “They’re good to wear at the beach, around swimming pools, in showers and locker rooms at the gym, on short trips to the store.”

The TODAY Show posted a list of tips to keep your flip flopping feet happy and healthy:

Don’t drive and flip-flop.

That’s a really bad idea. Just like any backless shoe, there’s a possibility that your flip-flops will slip off your feet and get stuck under the brake or gas pedal. Driving shoes should always be sturdy and secure. If you're not worried about your own safety, think about everyone else on the road. And ladies, you already know the problems with driving in stilettos. Sandals might be slightly more unassuming, but the danger's still there.

Consider the activity

Flip-flops are fine for short-term use, especially if they have at least some arch support and a cushioned sole, Long said.

"They're good to wear at the beach, around swimming pools, in showers and locker rooms at the gym, on short trips to the store," she noted.

Don't wear them for running, hiking, walking long distances, standing for a long time or playing sports, she advised. Sandals may be a better option, but they're still not as supportive as running shoes if you're going to be active.

Be a big spender.

We don’t like overspending, either. When there's a perfectly "OK" plastic version sitting right there on the shelf, we're gonna reach for it. But the truth is, some things are just worth the investment. Your feet and well-being, for instance.

And unless you’re shopping in a totally unreliable store, then we’re pretty sure that the more money you pay for your shoes, the more likely they are to provide arch support. On the whole, flip-flops aren't the most expensive shoe form, and you’re bound to get a ton of use out of them. So pay up!

“Broken in” doesn’t have to mean “beautiful.”

Just like you would with running shoes, you should replace your flip flops every few months. A little wear-and-tear is cute. A lot is dangerous.

Look where you’re going.

Flip-flops offer little to no protection against broken glass, and other sidewalk debris. If you’re not willing to give your feet a cover, then at least keep your eyes open and remain alert.

Treat. Yo. Self.

And we’re not just including this one because we like pedicures. Promise. It’s important to keep your feet clean, moisturized, and pampered. Sunscreen is crucial. For one thing, everyone can see them, so you really might as well keep them looking their best. But in general, it’s a good idea to treat your feet kindly after they’ve been exposed to so much sun and dirt and water.

Go for leather, if possible.

The American Podiatric Medical Association reminds us that leather makes it less likely for you to get a blister. Bonus points: You’ll get that rustic, well-worn look without having to actually break the shoes in too much. Plastic doesn’t stand a chance.

Use common sense when you’re shopping.

Shoes aren’t supposed to fold in half. Nope, sorry, no exceptions there. (Your flip-flops can and should, however, bend just at the ball of the foot.) And “one size fits all” isn’t really a thing when it comes to foot safety.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.