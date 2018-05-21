Former Local 4 reporter says breast implants caused years of chronic fatigue, depression, hair loss

DETROIT - You may remember Tracy Gary as Local 4's traffic reporter and as a Detroit radio personality - but there's a reason you haven't seen her on the air.

The last eight years have been agony for her. Gary is convinced her breast implants were a source of a wide spectrum illness that caused her years of chronic fatigue, depression, hair loss and other various mental health issues.

"I don't know how I survived this, honest to God. The depression is the absolute worst thing I've ever gone through," Gary told Devin Scillian.

Gary recalls covering traffic from the Local 4 chopper. She said she suffered from a brain fog, causing her to mess up cues. At the time, she blamed it on "being an airhead."

Scillian asked Gary if she ever felt suicidal.

"Oh yeah, I would text him (husband), I feel like going into the lake and drowning. I was so depressed. I couldn't go from my room to my refrigerator."

Doctors told her it was menopause. Some suggested it was all in her head. Gary said no doctor believed it was the breast implants that were causing it.

Gary, through internet search, found other women who seemed to be suffering the same issues. An online community for "breast implant illness" is growing, although it's not recognized by medicine or insurance.

Gary had the implants removed and she says she immediately improved.

Watch Devin Scillian's full interview with Tracy Gary in the video player above.

