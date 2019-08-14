Free dental exams and extractions to be offered in Detroit this Saturday

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

GoldenDent dental supply will host a free dental exam and extraction event this Saturday August 17th at the University of Detroit Mercy Dental School(2700 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd).

Organizers are looking for those in need of getting one or multiple teeth removed.

The event will include exams, extractions and grafting procedures.

All procedures will be performed by licensed dentists.

To sign up you must call Donna Norton at (248)-210-6443 to schedule your appointment.

