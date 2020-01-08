Medical community faces blood shortage -- Blood donations needed

DETROIT – Blood donations are necessary in order to maintain a community supply.

Sometimes, the supply dips low enough that doctors and hospitals become concerned. Right now is one of those times.

Doctors take the need to give a patient blood very seriously. It can be the equivalent of a life-sustaining medication in some situations.

One man from Plymouth has answered the call -- he’s donated 17 times in the last 30 years.

For more information or to find where you can donate, visit the Red Cross’ official website here.

You can watch the full story above.