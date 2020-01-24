New developments involving possible cases of coronavirus in Michigan

DETROIT – There are new developments involving coronavirus.

Tonight state health officials say they are investigating three possible cases here in Michigan. There are also new developments on where those individuals are from.

Two people are from Washtenaw County and one is from Macomb County. All three have recently traveled to Wuhan, China heightening the concern. Samples have been sent to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.

Read: Michigan health officials investigating 3 possible cases of coronavirus

Read more: World Health Organization says coronavirus is not yet a global health emergency

We spoke to the state health department about the patients and how they are doing right now. Officials say testing for the novel coronavirus can only be performed by the CDC.

It could be several days before results are available. The possible Michigan cases come as a second American case was confirmed in Chicago. The first American case, a man in his 30s in Washington State remains hospitalized, but is also said to be doing well.

The message is being echoed by public health officials across the country. According to the state health department they have received other referrals for evaluation. But these three patients were the only ones who were exhibiting symptoms and had the travel history to the affected area in China.

Other potential cases will continue to be evaluated as they come in.