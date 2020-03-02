Kids are eating more post-game sugary snacks than calories they burn while playing sports, research suggests

Children are eating more calories in post-game sugary snacks than they burn while playing the sport.

Researchers tracked the physical activity and snack consumption of young kids while they played nearly 200 games. On average, they burned 170 calories per game but consumed about 213 calories afterward.

Scientists say if kids are playing multiple games a week, they could be consuming thousands of extra sugary calories a year.

