Romaine lettuce heads sold at Walmart stores test positive for E. coli

Michigan residents are being urged not to consume a brand of romaine lettuce sold at Walmart stores after it tested positive for E. coli.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) warns Michigan consumers that single heads of romaine lettuce sold by the brand Tanimura & Antle have tested positive for a strain of E. coli. Anyone who purchased the product, sold at Walmart stores, is urged to throw it away or return it at the point of purchase for a full refund.

The lettuce heads were sold in a zip-top clear plastic bag with a blue label and white lettering, officials said. The product also had a white sticker indicating it was packed in Salinas, California on October 15, 2020. The product’s UPC number is 0-27918-20314-9.

Officials say the lettuce has caused two known, recent illnesses in Michigan.

E. coli is a bacteria that can cause serious or life-threatening illness in some individuals. Symptoms of an E. coli infection can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), vomiting and sometimes a fever. Officials say most people get sick between two and eight days after consuming the bacteria, and most people recover from the infection within five to seven days.

Anyone with symptoms is encouraged to contact their primary care physician right away.

More: Local News