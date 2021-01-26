‘A good sign’: Here are the updated statewide COVID-19 metrics for Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s top doctor reported mostly positive news Monday when she updated the state’s most important COVID-19 metrics.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the state’s metrics are showing signs of improvement.

Michigan’s case rate is at 203 cases per million people, she said. That’s down 72% since the November peak.

The state’s percent positivity is at 6.2%, which is also coming down, according to Khaldun.

“So that’s a good sign,” she said.

The percentage of inpatient beds currently occupied by COVID-19 patients is at 9.2%, she said.

One cause of concern is the new variant of the virus. Officials have confirmed 17 cases of that variant, as of Monday. Khaldun is worried about how the spread of the variant will affect the case, positivity and hospitalization rates.