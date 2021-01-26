30ºF

‘A good sign’: Here are the updated statewide COVID-19 metrics for Michigan

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun cites improving case, positivity, hospitalization rates

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive of MDHHS, at a Jan. 25, 2021, COVID-19 briefing.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive of MDHHS, at a Jan. 25, 2021, COVID-19 briefing. (WDIV)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan’s top doctor reported mostly positive news Monday when she updated the state’s most important COVID-19 metrics.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said the state’s metrics are showing signs of improvement.

READ: 8 takeaways from Gov. Whitmer’s update on COVID-19 in Michigan

Michigan’s case rate is at 203 cases per million people, she said. That’s down 72% since the November peak.

The state’s percent positivity is at 6.2%, which is also coming down, according to Khaldun.

“So that’s a good sign,” she said.

The percentage of inpatient beds currently occupied by COVID-19 patients is at 9.2%, she said.

New COVID variant in Michigan: 13 cases in Washtenaw County, 4 cases in Wayne County

One cause of concern is the new variant of the virus. Officials have confirmed 17 cases of that variant, as of Monday. Khaldun is worried about how the spread of the variant will affect the case, positivity and hospitalization rates.

