Good Health: Falling asleep at 10 p.m. linked to lower risk of heart disease

The time you go to bed may affect your risk for heart disease.

Researchers found those who went to bed between 10 and 11 p.m. had a lower risk of developing heart disease compared to those who fell asleep before 10 p.m. and after midnight. Falling asleep at midnight or later was linked to the highest risk.

The study is based on data from more than 88,000 participants of the UK Biobank. The findings suggest going to sleep at 10 p.m. or shortly after is associated with a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared with falling asleep earlier or later at night.

Read the full UK Biobank cohort study right here.

