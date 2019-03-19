Researchers at Ohio State University identify potential test for fibromyalgia

COLUMBUS, Oh. - At least 4 million Americans are dealing with the daily pain and fatigue of fibromyalgia.
The condition can be hard to diagnose and hard to treat, but there's been a breakthrough that could make it a little easier.
The challenge is that traditional lab tests can't identify fibromyalgia, but researchers have finally developed a test with the potential to give fibromyalgia patients some concrete answers and long-awaited relief
After experiencing unexplained, full-body pain Barb Hartong was dianogsed with fibromyalgia.
"It was almost a relief because I finally knew what was wrong with me," she said.
Researchers at Ohio State University have identified a potential test to diagnose fibromyalgia with just a few drops of blood. It uses an infrared fingerprinting technique to distinguish fibromyalgia from other chronic pain conditions.
