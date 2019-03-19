Researchers at Ohio State University identify potential test for fibromyalgia

COLUMBUS, Oh. - At least 4 million Americans are dealing with the daily pain and fatigue of fibromyalgia.

Watch the video above for the full report.

The condition can be hard to diagnose and hard to treat, but there's been a breakthrough that could make it a little easier.

The challenge is that traditional lab tests can't identify fibromyalgia, but researchers have finally developed a test with the potential to give fibromyalgia patients some concrete answers and long-awaited relief

After experiencing unexplained, full-body pain Barb Hartong was dianogsed with fibromyalgia.

"It was almost a relief because I finally knew what was wrong with me," she said.

Researchers at Ohio State University have identified a potential test to diagnose fibromyalgia with just a few drops of blood. It uses an infrared fingerprinting technique to distinguish fibromyalgia from other chronic pain conditions.

