Shoes are spreading more germs in homes than you might think

The next time you have a guest over you might ask them to take off their shoes.

That's because a recent study shows nearly all shoes contain bacteria that can make you sick. Researchers found germs on the bottom of 97 percent of shoes tested. The most common bacteria is E. coli.

The study says our shoes likely come in contact with fecal matter through public restrooms and animal waste outside.

Washing your shoes with detergent can help reduce bacteria by 90 percent.

