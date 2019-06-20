Summer camps are now requiring measles vaccinations

Before you drop the kids off at summer camp, you might need to visit doctor first.

That's because a growing number of camps are requiring children to be vaccinated. In fact, when it comes to the measles, some camps are even demanding kids to be vaccinated regardless of religious reasons.

So far more than 1,000 cases of the measles have been reported nationwide.

Parents are encouraged to reach out to camps to see if vaccinations are required.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.