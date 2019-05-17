Measles case confirmed in St. Clair County; exposure locations in Macomb County

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed an additional measles case in St. Clair County, bringing the state total to 44 for 2019.

This new case in St. Clair County involves an international traveler visiting Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It is not related to the Southeast Michigan outbreak, according to the health department.

Although this measles case is in St. Clair County, there are exposure locations in Macomb County.

Exposure locations in Macomb County include:

May 11, 5 – 7 p.m. Costco , 27118 Gratiot, Roseville.

, 27118 Gratiot, Roseville. May 12, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Parish, 41233 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights.

The health department says individuals who were at those locations during those time periods should monitor themselves for signs of measles 21 days after exposure and consult their healthcare provider if they have not been vaccinated or are unsure of their vaccination status.

The health department urges all Michigan residents to contact their healthcare provider or local health department about getting vaccinated for measles if they have not been vaccinated. A complete listing of local health departments is available at Malph.org/resources/directory.

Regular walk-in hours for vaccination at the St. Clair County Health Department, 3415 28th Street, Port Huron are Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment Tuesday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Macomb County Health Department is hosting vaccination clinics at the following locations:

Mount Clemens Health Center, 43525 Elizabeth Road, Mount Clemens, May 17, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and May 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Call 586-465-8537 or visit the health department website for regular clinic hours.

Southwest Health Center, 27690 Van Dyke, Warren, May 17, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Call 586-466-6800 or visit the health department website for regular clinic hours.

Measles symptoms

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact, and through the air. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person was present. Symptoms of measles usually begin 7-14 days after exposure, but can appear up to 21 days after exposure and may include:

High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

Cough.

Runny nose.

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots) 2-3 days after symptoms begin.

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms, and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin.

If symptoms develop, residents are urged to call their doctor or emergency room before arriving so they can take precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals.

