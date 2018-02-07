Michigan health department: Child's flu death in UP is first of 2017-18 season

DETROIT - A child in Michigan's Upper Peninsula has died from the flu, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

It's the state's first pediatric flu death of the 2017-2018 influenza season, the health department confirmed Wednesday.

From the health department:

The reported death involves a child from the Upper Peninsula. Nationally, there have been more than 50 influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported during the 2017-2018 flu season.

This flu season has seen elevated activity across the country over the past few weeks, with some of the highest hospitalization rates ever recorded according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DHHS strongly recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get a seasonal flu vaccine.

To find flu vaccine near you, call your healthcare provider, local health department, or check the Health Map Vaccine Finder at Flushot.healthmap.org.

For more information about the flu, visit Michigan.gov/flu.

