Michigan school districts try to stay ahead of vaping as concerns grow

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - As concerns about the health consequences of vaping grow, Michigan school districts are trying to stay one step ahead of them.

Staff members with Chippewa Valley Schools, a district in Clinton Township, are strategizing ways to keep vaping out of schools.

This week, Michigan became the first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued warnings about vaping-related respiratory illnesses.

A big concern at Chippewa Valley Schools is the number of new devices enticing young people.

"We have intensified the prevention information on both vaping and marijuana for young students, for fifth graders," said Charlene McGunn, with the Chippewa Valley Coalition for Youth & Families.

The coalition sends preventative information to parents, staff, the community and students. Students are also involved in raising awareness.

"A lot of times, we're not going to reach out to the high school students, but when we get to the middle school and elementary school students, that's setting them up on the right path," said Katie Bobzin, a Chippewa Valley High School senior.

