Michigan teen recovering from suspected recluse spider bite

A Michigan teen is recovering from what doctors believe is a recluse spider bite.

Clayton Friend, a 19-year-old from Antrim County, told his story to WPBN this week, saying he noticed the bites during a bonfire at a friend's house.

"So, I noticed something as wrong with my leg, I was at a bonfire, I noticed two kinds of bite marks, and they just kind of looked like scabs, superficial kind of thing. I thought it would heal up in just a couple of days,” Friend told WPBN.

"Initially it wasn't the bite that concerned me, I actually started getting a fever and I was just freezing for a couple of days."

After symptoms started to worsen, he decided to get to a doctor.

"My blood tests came back a little funky, I went to the emergency room the next day and they were looking at it some more and the doctor said, "yeah, it's definitely a recluse bite."

Friend was given a treatment plan for the wound and doctors say it'll heal with time, although he will likely have a scar.

WPBN said Friend had been laying sod over the weekend that came from a place where brown recluse spiders are more common.

In Michigan, brown recluse spiders are not common, but they've been known to travel on bags or in cars. Last year, they were found in at least 10 Michigan counties.

What to know about brown recluse spiders (Via Pest World)

Habits

Brown recluse spiders are nocturnal and eat other small bugs like cockroaches and crickets. These spiders spin irregular webs, which are not used for catching prey but rather as a retreat.

Habitat

Brown recluse spiders often live outdoors where they are typically found around rocks, utility boxes and woodpiles. Indoors, brown recluses can be found in any undisturbed area, such as inside boxes, among papers, in seldom-used apparel and shoes, under furniture or in crevices of window moldings. Closets, attics, crawl spaces and basements are the most common brown recluse spider hiding spots.

Threats

Like the black widow spider, the brown recluse spider bites in defense and does not bite humans instinctively. However, both female and male brown recluse spiders can bite and inject venom. The brown recluse’s bite is usually not felt, but results in a stinging sensation followed by intense pain as long as six to eight hours later. A small blister usually develops at the bite location that can turn into an open ulcer. Restlessness, fever and difficulty sleeping are common symptoms of a brown recluse spider bite.

Brown Recluse Spider Prevention

To avoid brown recluse spiders, do not leaving clothing on the floor. Store clothing and shoes inside plastic containers, and shake out all clothing that has been in a hamper before wearing or washing. To get rid of brown recluse spiders, contact a pest professional with brown recluse spider control experience.

Spider specs

Color: Light to dark brown, with characteristic dark brown violin marking on back

Light to dark brown, with characteristic dark brown violin marking on back Legs: 8

8 Shape: Round

Round Size: ¼ - ½ inch long

¼ - ½ inch long Antennae: No

No Region: Found in the south central Midwest from Ohio to Nebraska and south through Texas to Georgia

