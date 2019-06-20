Mosquitoes are a nuisance that your summer doesn't need: How to protect you and your family

James Gathany/CDC

With summer in full swing and hot days ahead of us, mosquito season has arrived.

In Orkin's list of top mosquito cities in America, Detroit ranks No. 4. With that in mind, here are ways you can prevent mosquito bites and viruses:

Use insect repellent: Use Enviromental Protection Agency registered insect repellents with DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) , paramenthanediol (PMD) and 2-undecanone.

Wear long sleeved shirts and long pants

Keep the mosquitoes outside by using your air conditoning, window and or door screen. If you are not able to do this, sleep under a mosquito bed net.

Just as important as it is to prevent mosquito bites, it is also important to contain them as well. The video below explains why you should contain mosquitos.

Protecting yourself from mosquitos will benefit you and help prevent you getting a virus. Mosquitos carry various viruses. The most common are the Zika virus, West Nile, Dengue and Chikungunya. These viruses can casue severe pain and can even result in death.

Given that Michigan has cooler temperatures throughout the whole year, we exprience the shortest mosquito season in the country. Even though this remains true, still keep you and your family protected.

For more information on prevention and diseases from mosquitoes click here.

