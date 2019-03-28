Officials confirm possible measles exposure location in Macomb County

MACOMB, Mich. - Officials said a person with a confirmed case of measles might have exposed others at a bank in Macomb County.

The Macomb County Health Department announced anyone who visited the Bank of America at 45194 Romeo Plank Road in Macomb between noon and 2 p.m. March 19 might have been exposed to measles.

Anyone who might have been exposed should watch for symptoms for 21 days, officials said.

Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, white spots on or around the mouth and rashes.

