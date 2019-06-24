San Francisco moves to ban e-cigarettes in a new proposal

San Francisco is expected to ban e-cigarettes this week.

If the proposal is passed, the city will become the first in the United States to ban the sale, distribution, and manufacturing of the devices.

This move will directly affect one of the city's hottest start-up businesses, Juul Labs Inc.

Accoding to a Wall Street Journal report, the ban will not be permanent. San Francisco leaders want a Food and Drug Administration assessment of the health risks of e-cigarettes before any ban would be lifted.

The final vote will be held Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.