University of Washington researchers create new AI tool to detect cardiac arrest

Alexa and other smart speakers could save your life if you were to experience cardiac arrest, according to research conducted at the University of Washington.

UW researchers have created an app that can be downloaded onto your smart speaker that would help you in the event of cardiac arrest.

In order to identify whether you're in cardiac arrest or not, the smart speaker will track your breathing. If you are experiencing cardiac arrest, you will suffer from agonal or labored breathing, which is how your smart speaker will identify that you are suffering. Once it is identified your smart speaker will call 911.

The researchers also were worried about a smart speaker misdiagnosing they inserted a program option to cancel the call to emergency crews if there is a false alarm.

The programming is 97 percent accurate and has a reach up to 20 feet, which provides coverage of an average sized bedroom.

To read more on their research click here.

