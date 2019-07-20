University working to get more students to work as nurse practitioners in rural Michigan areas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Valley State University is working with two Michigan health care systems to graduate more students who will work as nurse practitioners in rural or underserved areas.

The effort is boosted by a four-year, $2.8 million federal Advanced Nursing Education Workforce Grant for the school's Kirkhof College of Nursing.

The effort involves McLaren Health Care and Mercy Health Muskegon. The grant will support 15 qualified students.

