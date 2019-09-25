Wolf pup dies of mosquito-borne illness EEE at Michigan zoo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The mosquito-borne virus EEE has claimed the life of an animal at a Michigan zoo.

The Binder Park Zoo near Battle Creek confirmed a gray wolf pup died from the virus. A second pup that died is being tested, but the zoo said that animal also had a liver condition.

The zoo has several bug spray stations set up.

There was also one confirmed human case of EEE that area and two other possible cases.

