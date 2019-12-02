"Supergirl” actress Melissa Benoist has come forward as an alleged survivor of domestic violence and detailed the alarming abuse she says she suffered in an emotional Instagram video.

“The stark truth is I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard the wind was knocked out of me, dragged by my hair across pavement, head-butted, pinched until my skin broke,” she said in a video posted Wednesday.

Benoist says the violence only got worse after she says her abuser hit her in the face with his iPhone that tore her iris and broke her nose.

She says she went to the ER and lied to cops about her injuries.

When she appeared on “The Tonight Show” in march 2016 she says she made up a similar story of falling down the stairs while she was still married to her former "Glee" co-star Blake Jenner.

She told Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that she slipped and fell down the stairs and hit her face on a plant pot.

Jenner is currently starring alongside Peter Dinklage in the Off-Broadway production “Cyrano." It appears many online believe Jenner is the unnamed abusive partner and have told him so in messages on social media.

Inside Edition reached out to Jenner’s rep for a comment, but did not hear back.

Benoist says she eventually left her allegedly abusive partner and married Chris Wood in September. She hopes that by telling her story, she will be able to prevent this from happening to other women.

RELATED STORIES

Stormy Daniels' Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence: Police

XXXTentacion Allegedly Confesses to Domestic Abuse and Stabbings in Secret Audio Tape

Man Kills 5 in California Shooting Spree Before Taking His Own Life