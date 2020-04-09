'Tiger King' Joe Exotic Discussed Carole Baskin With Inside Edition

At least 34 million Americans watched Netflix's smash hit "Tiger King" in its first ten days on the air.

The docuseries follows the bizarre saga behind tiger-keeper Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage and his feud with animal rights activist Carole Baskin.

Maldonado-Passage is currently behind bars, serving a 22-year sentence for attempting to hire a hitman to kill Baskin.

Now, President Donald Trump is being asked whether he might consider a pardon.

"Is that Joe Exotic? I'll take a look," he said during a recent nightly coronavirus briefing.

Inside Edition has been investigating the controversial "Tiger King" since 2010 after 23 tiger cubs that he kept as his roadside zoo in Oklahoma died.

"You’ve had 23 tiger cubs die…do you think you’re a responsible owner of tigers?" Chief Investigative Correspondent Lisa Guerrero asked Joe.



"I damn sure do," he said.

Inside Edition also investigated Joe Exotic's shopping mall exhibits, during which the public could pay to interact with tiger cubs in 2011. It was clear then he was already obsessed with Baskin.

"Did Carole Baskin buy a bunch of ads for your program?" he asked Guerrero.

"No. Absolutely not," Guerrero responded.

While he remains behind bars, the "Tiger King" has clearly captivated America and, seemingly, even the president.

RELATED STORIES

OJ Simpson Reviews 'Tiger King,' Says He Believes Carol Baskin’s Husband Was Fed to Tigers

New Leads Into Disappearance of Carole Baskin's Husband Sought After 'Tiger King' Proven To Be Huge Hit

'Community' Is Now on Netflix, And What Else to Watch While You're Stuck Inside This Weekend



