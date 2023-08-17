Insider+ Event: Painting with a Twist in Detroit with Karen Drew, Demond Fernandez

Join Local 4 anchors Karen Drew and Demond Fernandez for a special Insider+ event at Painting with a Twist in Detroit.

The painting event is Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Painting with a Twist studio in Downtown Detroit.

The event is only open to Insider+ subscribers. There are 30 available seats, so get your spot quickly.

Tickets for the event are $39 per person, and includes all of the painting and painting tools you need to create a beautiful portrait of the Detroit skyline. You’ll be painting with Karen and Demond, too!

The Painting with a Twist event will be led by an artist, walking you through the process, while you sip on some wine (or beverage of your choice). You can bring your own wine, but we’ll have a few bottles.

---> Click here to buy tickets to the event -- the password is: Insider

(Get an additional 10% off by using the promo code WDIVINSIDER at checkout)