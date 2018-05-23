Cedar Point's new waterpark opens this weekend

SANDUSKY, Ohio. - Cedar Point's new waterpark is opening this weekend with new attractions.

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, the 18-acre water playground near the amusement park, opens for the summer on Saturday, May 26.

All weekend, guests can enjoy special giveaways, great live entertainment and witness the construction of a massive sand castle sculpture.

Cedar Point Shores is home to 17 attractions, including the six-story Point Plummet aqua-drop body slides, Portside Plunge inner tube slides, the Storm Surge raft slide, Lake Erie Nor’easter and more.

For a more relaxed experience, guests can take a ride on the Cedar Creek lazy river or float in the waves of the 500,000-gallon Breakwater Bay wave pool.

There are also several food options with live entertainment.

Right now and for a limited time, guests can buy a one-day Cedar Point ticket for just $45 and receive a Cedar Point Shores ticket free. Tickets are valid for a visit through Sept. 3 and must be purchased online at cedarpoint.com.

Also this weekend, Cedar Point is providing free Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores admission to all active, retired and honorably discharged members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Free admission is valid at park ticket windows May 25 – 28 with an active duty ID, retired personnel ID, VA ID or a copy of DD-214 discharge papers and photo ID.

Guests can now get a better view of what awaits them as they travel through the new main entrance and see exciting new attractions, dining options, a new merchandise store and new amenities that show a dramatic transformation of the 18-acre beach waterpark paradise.

Hearkening back to 1870 and Cedar Point’s original form of family entertainment, the mile-long Cedar Point Beach, Cedar Point Shores is a modern-day take on the park’s storied past.

