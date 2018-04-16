Detroit Maid shares spring cleaning secrets to make your home sparkle

Vacuuming, dusting and sweeping are some of your typical household chores.

Once winter is over it's time for a good spring cleaning.

"People are ready to have a fresh new start,” said Detroit Maid owner, Danielle Smith. “They're ready to kind of get things in order at home."

No one knows spring cleaning better than the people at Detroit Maid. They're sharing their secrets to making your home sparkle.

"Start with one room at a time,” explained Smith. “That's the easiest way to do it. Don't focus on the entire house! Oh my gosh there's so much to do! But if you focus on one room. One step at a time and eventually the whole home is going to look great."

Smith suggests not only tackling one room at a time but also only spring cleaning for about an hour a day.

"It can be overwhelming if you say 'the house is a mess! I'm gonna take two days and clean the attic the basement, the entire home.' it's not always the most realistic option and most of us don't have that kind of time."

In each room, take the time to clean everything including the walls.

"Particularly in the kitchen,” said Smith. “And it's good to just take a bucket, soapy water and just go around and spot clean. Wipe it down and you're good to go. It doesn't take very long. It keeps the paint looking fresh. You're going to have to paint less often."

Your kitchen appliances need some extra attention too when you're spring cleaning. Smith has a simple solution.

"What we do sometimes is soak a paper towel in vinegar. We'll just set that paper towel over the area, the faucet area and leave it so while we're cleaning other areas of your home just let that be."

Thirty minutes later it'll wipe off easily. This also works to help wipe away shower head buildup. This is also a perfect time to not only wipe down and dust your bookshelves, smith also suggests organizing them as you go, too.

A few more quick tips: Move and clean under your furniture. You'll be surprised at what you might find. Also, when you're finally finished spring cleaning, clean your cleaning supplies -- like your brushes, mop, vacuum and broom.

