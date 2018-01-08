Gourmet pizza joint to open in Detroit's Corktown this spring

DETROIT - Corktown is getting a new pizza joint.

White Star Pizza, a self-described gourmet and vegan friendly pizza restaurant, will debut in Detroit's Corktown this spring, taking the place of Detroit Artifactry.

The menu will be centered around artisanal, Detroit-style pizzas which will be served alongside locally brewed beers and hard ciders.

“Revamping the pizza joint experience has been on our to-do list for quite some time, and we’re excited to finally see this project unfold,” said owner John Kwiatkowski. “Detroit needed a place where unique pizzas with quality ingredients could be completely savored with friends.”

The new pizza spot will be located at 2135 Michigan Avenue. An exact open date has not been announced.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.