Jamie Edmonds: I'm ready for IndyCar Racing

DETROIT - I admit it, I didn’t grow up a huge IndyCar racing fan. Actually, I didn’t grow up around racing at all. In the Steel City, it’s all about the Black and Yellow. But, now that NBC has a three-year deal with IndyCar, and I work at Local 4, I feel like IndyCar racing and I are about to become very close.

It begins for me this week, when I travel to Indianapolis with my photographer, Josh Daunt. We are going to the spot of the series’ flagship race. I’ve never been to the Indy 500, or Indianapolis Motor Speedway, so I’m pumped. We will be talking to drivers, to crew members, to their family members and to race enthusiasts. What better spot to get ready for the race on here Belle Isle than that?

According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the new partnership with NBC is already paying off. Mickey Shuey wrote in a May 10th article, “viewership is up 21 percent for the first four races.” The article goes in depth on how the network is going all-in on marketing nationally. I know here at the local level, WDIV is all-in as well for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. Expect a lot of stories, features and coverage from our team.

So, I guess what I’m saying is, I’m excited! I’m going to learn a whole lot in Indianapolis and bring it all back for race week in Detroit May 31st through June 2nd. Look for stories on ClickonDetroit from Indianapolis next week as well. If you’re a casual race fan, or just learning like me, let’s do it together.

Gentleman, start your engines!



