National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2018: Where to get free cookies on May 15

It's a glorious day in the world: It's National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!

To celebrate, many of your favorite spots for cookies are offering deals and freebies.

Here's where to find free (or discounted) chocolate chip cookies on May 15:

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: New app users can claim a free oatmeal chocolate chip cookie when they enroll in Potbelly Perks.

Related: This is the best place for tacos in Michigan, according to Thrillist

7-Eleven: Download the 7-Eleven app and get 800 complementary 7Rewards points. You can use them to claim a free two-pack of chocolate chunk cookies.

Nestlé Tollhouse Café: Get five of Nestlé's cookies for $5.15.

Chuck E. Cheese: Claim a free dessert with the purchase of any large pizza. (Runs May 12 - May 27)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.