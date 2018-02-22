National Margarita Day 2018: Specials, freebies and deals to help you celebrate

National Margarita Day 2018 is Feb. 22 - here how to celebrate this year.

Margarita Day is just an excuse to drink, but we'll take it. Establishments are offering all types of specials and freebies to help you celebrate.

The cocktail's origins date back to the 1930s, although there are several who claim to have invented the margarita.

The classic margarita contains tequila, lime juice and triple sec, poured over ice with salt on the rim.

Here are some of the deals you can claim on Feb. 22's National Margarita Day:

Chili's: Get the Chambord Flirt margarita for $5.

Bahama Breeze: $2.22 Classic Margaritas—that’s a 67% discount.

On The Border: Get $2 classic margaritas on National Margarita Day!

Tony Roma's: Tony Roma’s is offering its hand-shaken Classic “Romaritas” for only $4.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: get a flight featuring four margaritas for only $10

Max & Erma’s: Announced on Facebook — on National Margarita Day, Max & Erma’s will be celebrating with $4 Max’s Margaritas all day.

Blue Goose Cantina: $3 Blue Goose Frozen and Rocks Margaritas.

Abuelo’s: All day Feb. 22, get hand-crafted margaritas for $6.95.

Note: Offers will vary by location and franchise. Call ahead to your local restaurant to confirm.

