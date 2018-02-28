One Michigan restaurant makes list of 'Best Fried Chicken in America'

Only one Michigan restaurant recently made the list of "Best Fried Chicken" in America.

Thrillist recently released their list of the "31 Best Fried Chicken Restaurants in America," and one Michigan spot - in Detroit - made the list.

Motor City Soul Food, winner of best soul food in 2014 by Local 4's Vote 4 The Best, was listed as the lone Michigan selection. Here's what they wrote:

As Detroit continues to build its culinary portfolio, fancy-pants new joints are popping out some seriously great fried chicken, joining the old-guard mainstays in the tradition of quality fried fowl. But Detroit is a soul city, as evidenced by its history of Motown and its rich soul-food culture. And when it comes to the latter, nobody does it like Motor City Soul. The unassuming, cafeteria-style place basically Detroit on a plate, a pile of perfectly cooked soul favorites served up by hard-working folks who take immense pride in their work, even if they’re forced to do that work from behind bulletproof glass. The chicken itself is a thing of such simple, crispy perfection that more than warrants the line that frequently wraps out the door. The sides do it equal justice, but don’t fill up too much on candied yams and okra, or you’ll miss out on one of the best damned banana puddings in the world.

They have two locations in Metro Detroit: Detroit on Seven Mile and Oak Park on Greenfield Road.

