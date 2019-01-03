Study claims to have determined what age adults should have their lives in order by

A study from a British insurance company claims to have determined by what age adults should have their lives in order.

Beagle Street Life Insurance quizzed 2,000 adults on aspects of their lives such as their career, love life, and social relationships. The research concluded that an average adult should have all of these things in order by the age of 39.

The study suggested that by the age of 29, an average adult should have a secure group of friends, and by 31, they should have met and fallen in love with "the one."

Other results:

44% surveyed said they didn't think they’d ever have their lives completely sorted

A quarter surveyed admitted to their love life being disastrous

16% surveyed said their career is the biggest stumbling block

14% of 18 to 29-year-olds surveyed said they were too young to worry about grown up woes

78% surveyed said they are struggling to stay on top of things

