Unclutter Your Life: Getting started

DETROIT - Unfortunately, just because you want to start decluttering, doesn't mean you can dive right in. It’s a process that should have a system carefully planned out.

Jen Heard, a professional organizer and the owner of Clean Sweep Consulting, focuses on situational disorganization.

It happens when you’re through a transition in your life; a wedding, moving, a death, a new baby, etc.

Heard helps families and individuals organize their homes and offices. Sometimes people bring her in annually to help declutter their homes. Minal Geibig moved in with her fiancé the day before their wedding.

Between the two of them, they had a lot of stuff that had to be blended together. She called Heard who helped her declutter and get organized.

Ever since then, Geibig (who travels for her job and brings in a lot of stuff) brings in Heard every few months to help her get organized.

So how do you get started decluttering your home?

1. Make a Plan

First, assign a day and time you want to get started on your calendar.

You don’t need a whole day, it’s a process that will take a few days.

Pick out one room, one area, and visualize how you want it to look.

2. Start with what you can see

Experts say it’s important to clear surfaces before you get into drawers and create more mess.

Take a look and start with things like desktops, the top of dressers and tables, and the floor.

3. Purge

Unfortunately, when it comes to cleaning the clutter…you’re going to have to purge items.

Whether it’s containers, utensils, or clothes, you won’t have space to keep everything you own.

Heard says, she often has to have “stay-or-go” moments with her clients. You have to determine if you want to keep something, will it have a use?

Seeing things leave your house can be tough, but Heard finds good homes for your items. She’ll donate clothes to nonprofits and kitchen items to food pantries. Anytime something can be reused for a good cause, she’ll make sure it does, which helps homeowners part with their things.

Purging should be done every time the seasons change. When a new season arrives, take the time to put your clothes away in bins with proper labels.

Tips for purging

Check dates on things like spices, if they’re expired…they’ve lost their potency, so pitch it!

Take bags and boxes and assign them: Keep, Trash, Recycle, Donate, Sell. Once they go in the box…leave it there!

Think about the item and if you haven’t used it in a long time, reassess if it’s really that important to you.

“The Hanger” Trick is a great secret from Heard for decluttering your closet. If you have clothes you haven’t touched in years, turn all the hangers in your closet around. As you wear things throughout the year, turn the hanger the right way. At the end of the year, you’ll see what you truly wear and don’t.

Helpful questions to ask yourself:

Does this item spark joy?

Do I use this?

What can I use it for?

How often do I use it?

Does it work properly?

Do I have the space for it?

4. Time for Organizing

It’s important to remember, organizing your space is all about proximity.

Coffee mugs should be near your coffee machine.

Spices and cooking utensils should be near the spot where you prepare food.

Take the time to move things to cupboards and shelves that make sense to the way you move around your space.

Remember – the shelves in your cupboards move! Take the time to adjust them to fit your items.

5. Everything has a spot

How many times do you buy a roll of tape and throw it in a separate drawer. It’s harder to keep inventory on things when you keep them in several different places. It will help keep you organized and even keep your spending down.

6. Get Help

Some people think professional organizers come into your home and try to throw everything away. Minal Geibig can honestly say, that’s just not true. People like Jen, are there to help. So why not call her to help you get started? She can even help keep your home organized and functional.

Jen Heard

Professional Organizer and Owner of Clean Sweep Consulting

248-931-3325

Visit the website here: Clean Sweep Consulting

Visit their Facebook site here: Clean Sweep Consulting Facebook Page

Clean Sweep Consulting, located in Rochester, MI and serving Oakland County residents, specializes in professional organizing for busy families with children, aging parents, the situation-induced disorganized person in addition to rapidly growing small businesses.

