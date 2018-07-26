Watch this Metro Detroit pizza delivery guy play a customer's piano like a boss

Sometimes your pizza delivery driver just delivers your pizza. Sometimes they play your piano like a professional.

A family in Shelby Township ordered Hungry Howies pizza this week and their delivery driver decided to give them a little show.

"Hubby ordered Hungry Howies tonight, (Which we never do because I’m obsessed with Jets, but I wasn’t home) for the kiddos and the delivery guy noticed our piano. He kindly asked if he could play for a sec and this is the treat they got," Julie Varchetti posted to her Facebook page.

"Says he’s self taught. His name is “Bryce”. What talent!"

Watch the video below:

