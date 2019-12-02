The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Want to support talented students while enjoying some beautiful music? Kisma Jordan, a choir instructor at DIME Detroit, joined Jason Carr and Tati Amare to talk about their student show on Friday, December 13th at 7 p.m. The showcase is being held at The Underground at Dime, featuring the next generation of Detroit musicians and songwriters. Before the show, at 5 p.m., DIME Detroit will hold an open house and new student mixer for those who want to learn more about the school.

Watch the video above to see students from DIME Detroit perform an arrangement of “When I Fall In Love” by Kirby Shaw.