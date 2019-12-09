The Detroit Youth Choir continues to sing their hearts out

From runner-ups on America’s Got Talent to Grand Marshal’s in the America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade presented by Art Van, the Detroit Youth Choir (DYC) continues to dazzle audiences every time they perform. Anthony White and DYC joined Tati Amare and Kim DeGuilio to talk about their amazing experiences since America’s Got Talent.

On Sunday, December 15th, DYC is performing at the Power Belongs to God event at Triumph Church- North Campus. Tati will be hosting the event. Door’s open at 6:00 p.m. and a VIP reception is being held at 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $20, VIP tickets are $25.

Watch the video above to see the Detroit Youth Choir sing “Better” by Hezekiah Walker.