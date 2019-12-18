Dogs are helping patients heal

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Host Jason Carr was joined by Jolene Pond, a Beaumont nurse, Carla Grava, the Volunteer Coordinator for Beaumont’s Therapy Dog Program, and a few furry friends with their owners.

Beaumont Therapy Dogs provide comfort, emotional support, and affection to patients. There are 70 dogs in the program that have been certified and underwent training with Beaumont to become a Therapy Dog. The dogs are helpful for patients having treatments, procedures and while they recover. They also keep patients company while in the waiting rooms.

Each dog has a collectible trading card that has a picture of the dog and its name along with different facts like their favorite toy and where they were born.

To learn more about Beaumont Health’s therapy dogs visit, beaumontproud.org.

Watch this video to see how therapy dogs help patients.