Get Michigan’s best French fries at Chadd’s Bistro in Rochester Hills

There are plenty of places where you can enjoy the hot, crispy, delicious favorite side dish, French fries. Did you know that a restaurant in Rochester Hills was recently voted, according to Yelp, to have the best French fries in Michigan? It’s true! Chadd’s Bistro was crowned best fries and they were put to the test by Live in the D’s French fry experts Tati Amare and Jason Carr.

Owner Chadd Elliott stopped by the show to offer a sample of his delightful fries and highlight some of the popular sandwiches that are served with them. The Hardcore Joe, with cajun grilled chicken, jalapenos and cucumber wasabi ranch, is a crowd favorite. The Alyssa Avocado, a vegan sandwich loaded with veggies, avocado spread on grilled wheat is perfect for the healthy eater. Finally, the most requested sandwich is Chadd’s Tremendous Brunch, a triple stacked sandwich with ham, turkey, cheese and a fried egg for good measure.

Check out the video above to see the homemade sauces that go with Chadd’s fries!