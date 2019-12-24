One way to celebrate Michigan and New Year’s Eve all in one

New York has the ball drop, Michigan has The Mitten Drop, and you’re invited to be there this New Year’s Eve. The Mitten Drop is happening at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion and the CEO, Keith Aldridge, joined host Jason Carr to share all about the event.

There are actually two drops happening on New Year’s Eve. The first is for families that want an earlier celebration for 2020. The “kid’z” celebration happens at 6:30 p.m. The Mitten celebration and drop runs from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Aldridge also spoke about The Mitten Gala, which coincides with the drop.

Mixologist Brittany Kostegian also joined Jason in studio to share two of the drinks being mixed up this New Year’s Eve. They are “The Celebration” and the “Midnight Kiss”.

You can find more information about The Mitten Drop online.