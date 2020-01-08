Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is featuring some unique tastes

Ann Arbor is known for its hip restaurants and now you’ll have a chance to sample over 50 restaurants.

Host Tati Amare spoke to Meredith Bruckner, the Community News Producer for Allaboutannarbbor.com and Adam Baru owner of Mani Osteria, Mikette, and Isalita restaurants about what kinds of great meals you can enjoy during Ann Arbor Restaurant Week.

Ann Arbor Restaurant Week is January 12 through January 17. The meals offered include specific courses at a fixed price. Lunch is $18, and dinner is $28. Restaurants that offer chef’s choice cost $38. Some restaurants are offering 2-for-1 pricing.

Baru featured all 3 of his Ann Arbor restaurants on Live in the D. Isalita is Mexican and its features include tacos and tuna tostado, Mikette is a French bistro, and Mani Osteria features will include handmade pasta with a giant meatball.

For more information visit allaboutannarbor.com

Watch the video to see the great food that will be featured at Ann Arbor Restaurant Week.